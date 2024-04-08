28,223 Shares in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Bought by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 738.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 6,982.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Get iShares MSCI Poland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

EPOL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,695. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $315.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.