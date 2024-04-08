29,348 Shares in Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) Purchased by New Harbor Financial Group LLC

New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monogram Orthopaedics alerts:

Monogram Orthopaedics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRM traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.42. 37,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics ( NASDAQ:MGRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.