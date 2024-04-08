29,348 Shares in Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) Purchased by New Harbor Financial Group LLC

New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Monogram Orthopaedics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MGRM traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.42. 37,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $48.99.
About Monogram Orthopaedics
Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Monogram Orthopaedics
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.