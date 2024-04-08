387,587 Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 387,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,796,000. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

CGCP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 678,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,518. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

