44,890 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 44,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,880,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,066,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,797,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $694,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.77. 113,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,897. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.