490 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Axim Planning & Wealth

Axim Planning & Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.2% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,345,000 after purchasing an additional 771,827 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $441.36. The stock had a trading volume of 22,130,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,788,281. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $436.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.29.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

