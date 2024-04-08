4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives $39.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.87. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $36.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The firm had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,863.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,154 shares in the company, valued at $21,192,745.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,154 shares in the company, valued at $21,192,745.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $259,102.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,201.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,888 shares of company stock worth $4,134,254. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,466,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after purchasing an additional 807,031 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after buying an additional 658,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,664,000 after buying an additional 363,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $6,324,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

