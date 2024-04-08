5,569 Shares in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1,610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.59%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

