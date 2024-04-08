6,000 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $71.89.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

