6,135 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,819,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,375,477. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $296.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

