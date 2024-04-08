6,982 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103,657 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $74,050,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,466. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $510,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

