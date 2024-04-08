7,430 Shares in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Purchased by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIBFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPIB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 126,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

JPIB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 28,222 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

