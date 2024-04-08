815 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.27.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

