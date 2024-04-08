9,212 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.34. 1,836,248 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.