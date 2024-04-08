abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (LON:APEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $549.00

Shares of abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 549 ($6.89) and last traded at GBX 540 ($6.78), with a volume of 63200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 539 ($6.77).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £828.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,347.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 525.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 474.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,250.00%.

About abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

