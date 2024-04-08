Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.