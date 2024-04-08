Achain (ACT) Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Achain (ACT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $324,793.82 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001844 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001293 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars.

