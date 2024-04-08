Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) PT Lowered to $14.00

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACRV. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Acrivon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,092,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 65,132 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

