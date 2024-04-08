Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) PT Lowered to $14.00

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACRV. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Acrivon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.14.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ACRV
Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,092,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 65,132 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Acrivon Therapeutics
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Acrivon Therapeutics
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.