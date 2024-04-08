Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given New $261.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $227.00 to $261.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.25.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:AYI opened at $271.89 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $149.30 and a 1-year high of $272.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.27 and a 200 day moving average of $210.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,645 shares of company stock worth $3,811,128 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

