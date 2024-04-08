Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.25.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of AYI stock opened at $271.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,645 shares of company stock worth $3,811,128 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.