ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Earns Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADCT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %

ADCT opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $412.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.73. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.15% and a negative return on equity of 1,313.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ADC Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.