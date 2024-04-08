Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives $103.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.83.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ADUS opened at $102.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.49. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

