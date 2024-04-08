Aevo (AEVO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $334.11 Million

Aevo (AEVO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Aevo has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Aevo token can now be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00004256 BTC on exchanges. Aevo has a market cap of $334.11 million and $153.07 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 3.05984186 USD and is up 5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $108,878,514.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

