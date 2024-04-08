Agape ATP Co.’s (NASDAQ:ATPC) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 8th

Agape ATP’s (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 8th. Agape ATP had issued 1,650,000 shares in its public offering on October 11th. The total size of the offering was $6,600,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Agape ATP Stock Performance
ATPC stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. Agape ATP has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 million and a P/E ratio of -15.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39.
About Agape ATP
