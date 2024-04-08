Agape ATP Co.’s (NASDAQ:ATPC) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 8th

Agape ATP’s (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 8th. Agape ATP had issued 1,650,000 shares in its public offering on October 11th. The total size of the offering was $6,600,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Agape ATP Stock Performance

ATPC stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. Agape ATP has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 million and a P/E ratio of -15.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39.

About Agape ATP

Further Reading

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. The company offers three series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, and BEAUNIQUE names.

