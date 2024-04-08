Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, April 12th

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, April 12th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 12th.

Agenus Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 26,355,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,497,963. Agenus has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $195.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agenus will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGEN. StockNews.com raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Agenus from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agenus

In other Agenus news, insider Garo H. Armen purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 625,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,879.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

