Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $145.00 at Evercore ISI

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on A. UBS Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock opened at $144.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.89. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

