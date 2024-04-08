Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.24

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$85.24 and last traded at C$83.04, with a volume of 488760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$84.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The firm has a market cap of C$41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.5183946 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 40.11%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

