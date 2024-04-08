Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $195.30 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00104313 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00036408 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00014897 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002751 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

