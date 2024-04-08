Aion Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $190.53 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.08 or 0.00105738 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00036209 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00014962 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002767 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.