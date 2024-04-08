Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Alamo Group worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 5,380.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alamo Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Alamo Group by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $93,577.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,647.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ALG opened at $218.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.04. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.74 and a 1 year high of $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $417.54 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

