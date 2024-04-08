AltC Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 7,581 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,281% compared to the average volume of 549 call options.

Institutional Trading of AltC Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meteora Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 1,303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 3,480,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,095 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,537,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,471,000 after purchasing an additional 945,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $6,159,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,238,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,084,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 484,669 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

AltC Acquisition Trading Up 19.8 %

ALCC stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,462. AltC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.