Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.11.

ATUS opened at $2.44 on Friday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Altice USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Altice USA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

