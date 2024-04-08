Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Down 2.5%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 350,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,423,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.11.

Altice USA Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 514.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106,315 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Altice USA by 916.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after buying an additional 9,074,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 3,035.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,822,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $13,667,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

