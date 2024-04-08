Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,576 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,626,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,771,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

