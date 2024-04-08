Altus Wealth Management LLC Buys 380 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,961,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,175,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,085,000 after acquiring an additional 914,485 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,936,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,822,000 after acquiring an additional 491,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,356,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,276,000 after acquiring an additional 352,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.95. 3,050,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,700,935. The company has a market capitalization of $300.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

