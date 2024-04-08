Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $36.38 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 21.8% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $363.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

