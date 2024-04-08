Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $734,000 Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises about 0.4% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPIE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,836,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,556,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,495,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,374,000. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 610.9% during the 4th quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 247,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.22. 72,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,839. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.01. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

