Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $92,000.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amazon.com alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.19. The company had a trading volume of 39,191,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,540,324. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.82 and its 200 day moving average is $153.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.