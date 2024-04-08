Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEE. Barclays increased their target price on Ameren from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp cut Ameren from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ameren from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.11.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $72.71 on Thursday. Ameren has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $91.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.33%.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

