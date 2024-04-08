American Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

American Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,655 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October makes up about 0.4% of American Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of POCT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.43. 9,196 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

