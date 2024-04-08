American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Get American International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

American International Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $77.85. 3,015,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,931,719. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.60. American International Group has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.