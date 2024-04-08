Americana Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 301,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 251,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 60,197 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

