Americana Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 160.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,088 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,450 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 213,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $7,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $43.84.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.82%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

