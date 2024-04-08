Americana Partners LLC Sells 1,336 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $636.18 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $638.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.60. The stock has a market cap of $275.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

