Americana Partners LLC Sells 3,344 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $96,955,000 after purchasing an additional 717,894 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Comcast by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 6,812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

