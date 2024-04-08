Americana Partners LLC Takes $541,000 Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at 124.82 on Monday. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 164.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 120.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is 82.24.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 85.78.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

