Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Position Lifted by Instrumental Wealth LLC

Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HACK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

