Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,797,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,572,941 shares.The stock last traded at $11.18 and had previously closed at $11.13.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $762.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 34,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

