Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Gap Up to $33.98

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.98, but opened at $34.99. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF shares last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 65,215 shares traded.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $786.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

