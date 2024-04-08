Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 8th (CL, CNK, CPRT, DVN, LEVI, LYFT, MMC, MO, NFLX, RNR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 8th:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $52.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $198.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $36.10 to $36.50. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $600.00 to $725.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $610.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $204.00 to $237.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $213.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

