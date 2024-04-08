Analysts Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Price Target at $180.78

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.78.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

AMETEK stock opened at $182.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.46. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $133.12 and a 1-year high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in AMETEK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

